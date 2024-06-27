Halle Bailey's net worth today: How much money she's made

Halle Bailey has made significant strides in entertainment as an actress and a singer. She made her industry debut as a child in the mid-2000s before rising to global prominence in 2023 for her role in The Little Mermaid. Uncover Halle Bailey's net worth below.

Halle Bailey's net worth has been accumulating since her career debut. She first gained recognition as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chlöe Bailey. The duo became known for their covers of popular songs on YouTube, which eventually led to them being signed by Beyoncé's label, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015.

Halle Bailey's profile summary

Full name Halle Lynn Bailey Date of birth March 27, 2000 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner DDG (2021 to date) Children Son Halo Parents Courtney and Doug Bailey Siblings Ski Bailey (sister), Chloe Bailey (sister), Branson Bailey (brother) Profession Singer-songwriter, actress Years active 2006 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Website halleshappyplace.com

What is Halle Bailey's net worth in 2024?

Halle Bailey has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She mainly earns from her singing and acting career.

How much did Halle Bailey get paid for The Little Mermaid movie?

Halle Bailey's Disney contract was reportedly around $1.5 million for her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, according to Showbiz Galore. The figure is currently her highest salary amount since her debut in the entertainment industry.

The Disney live-action remake had one of the highest openings at the box office in 2023, bringing in around $95.5 million from North America, according to the Associated Press. Outside North America, the film opened at over $68 million, bringing the total global opening to over $163 million.

Halle Bailey's The Color Purple salary

Halle Bailey's salary for her role as young Nettie in The Color Purple (2023) has not been made public. The 2023 film adaptation grossed around $67 million at the Worldwide Box Office from a total budget of about $100 million.

Bailey's castmate, Taraji P. Henson, complained about pay disparity and that she almost did not join the cast. In her interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Taraji said,

Almost had to walk away from The Color Purple; yes, ma'am! Because you know if I don't take a stand, how am I making it easy for Fantasia and Danielle and Halle and Phylicia?

Halle Bailey's career

She started her singing career with her sister Chloe under the name Chloe x Halle, releasing two albums, The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020). The duo received several awards and nominations, including five Grammy nominations for their two albums.

She launched her solo music career in early August 2023 with the release of her single, Angel, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song. Her second single, In Your Hands, was released in March 2024.

Halle's acting career is also on the right track, with a short but impressive resume. In 2023, she took on the iconic role of Ariel in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which brought her widespread acclaim.

From 2018 to 2022, she starred in the TV sitcom Grown-ish as Sky Foster alongside her sister Chloe, who portrayed Jazlyn 'Jazz' Forster. In 2023, she appeared in the musical film The Color Purple as young Nettie Harris, the younger sister of the lead character Celie (portrayed by Fantasia Barrino).

Venturing on a solo career away from her sister, Bailey, has been immensely successful, but she revealed that she was scared at first. During her Grammy U Masterclass interview with Muni Long, she said,

It was really a gradual transition that I had to become okay with because I am the little sister. I'm the baby. I cling to her...All my life, she's been like my safety blanket. I think what started the slow transition was really Mermaid. (It) was like the first project that I had gotten and been like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm gonna have to do this alone. And I am scared, like, what the heck. I never done anything alone by myself'.

Halle Bailey's endorsements

The singer-actress has worked with several brands over the years. In May 2023, Halle and her sister Chloe became the new ambassadors for Crocs. In February 2023, the duo joined Pandora Jewelry as the global face of the company for their 'Be Love' campaign. The sisters have also worked with Neutrogena, Core Hydration, Fendi, and Teva.

Halle Bailey's house

The Color Purple star resides in an apartment building in Los Angeles, which she moved into in early 2023. She was previously living with her parents, who relocated to California from Georgia in 2012.

Halle briefly resided in London while filming The Little Mermaid. Her apartment is in the same building as her older sister, Chloe Bailey. While talking to Glamour, she opened up about how it feels like to have her first solo apartment near her sister's, saying,

It's nice because we're neighbours and she's always there when I need her, but we have our own space.

FAQs

From her early days with Chloe x Halle to her standout role as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, Halle continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. Here are some frequently asked questions about her;

Which Bailey sister is richer?

Halle Bailey is currently the richest Bailey sister, with an estimated net worth of $3 million, which was boosted by the success of The Little Mermaid. Her elder sister, Chloe Bailey, is estimated to be worth $2 million in 2024.

How much did Halle Bailey make from The Little Mermaid?

The actress was paid around $1.5 million for her role in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. She was the lead actress in the Disney film, playing Ariel's character.

Halle Bailey's net worth today reflects her journey from making YouTube covers to starring in major films and TV shows. Her fortune is expected to increase as she takes on new projects.

