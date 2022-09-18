Who are Chloe and Halle's parents? Here is everything you need to know

Chloe Elizabeth Bailey and Halle Lynn Bailey are young American RnB singers and actresses. The two biological sisters have been gracing the screens as actors since they were minors. Their parents, Courtney Singleton and Douglas Bailey, have been their biggest supporters during their rise to stardom. Here is everything you need to know about Chloe and Halle’s parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sisters Chloe and Halle are RnB singers. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The musical sisters started recording and posting cover songs on YouTube in their tween years. Through the mentorship of Beyoncé, they were signed into Parkwood entertainment. They released the Extended Play Sugar Symphony in 2016 and The Two of Us mixtape in 2017. Their prominence has grown even more since then.

Chloe and Halle's parents

Courtney and Douglas are more than just parents to singers Chloe and Halle. They have been married for over 2 decades now. While they seem to be a happy couple, their marriage has faced tough times in the past.

Chloe and Halle's parents' ethnicity

The Bailey's parents. Photo: @chloexhalle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Doug Bailey is from Charleston, South of California. Courtney Singleton is originally from Burke, Virginia. They are both African-American.

Are Chloe and Halle actually sisters?

Are Chloe and Halle half-sisters? The RnB singers are blood sisters with the same mother and father. Douglas and Courtney, while living in Atlanta, Georgia, gave birth to Chloe on 1st July 1998, to Halle on 27 March 2000, and finally to Branson Bailey on 3rd October 2005. They, however, raised their children in Mableton, Georgia.

Do Chloe and Halle have siblings?

The rising American stars have a younger brother called Branson. He is also a gifted singer but has yet to reach the global stage.

The singers have a younger brother called Branson. Photo: @chloexhalle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chloe and Halle's father

In 2007, Douglas was charged with domestic violence and third-degree cruelty to his children. He was sent away to a domestic violence intervention program that lasted nine months. During that period, Courtney had to take care of and support their children single-handedly. When he got out, he got together with his family, and they have been together since.

Douglas Bailey began training her daughters how to sing when they were 10 and 8. He taught them figurative language tools and song structure. He also coached them to make songs that bring out their emotions at a particular time. At the age of 13 and 11, respectively, Chloe and Halle’s singing careers began officially when they launched their YouTube account. Douglas was initially not for the idea but was later glad to have given in to it.

Where are Chloe and Halle from?

Singers Chloe and Halle were born in Atlanta, Georgia. Their parents later relocated to Mableton, Georgia, to raise their daughters. In 2012, the family moved to Los Angeles.

The Baileys are currently living in Los Angeles, California. Douglas is now the full-time manager of the Chloe X Halle RnB duo. In one of their posts, the musical sisters acknowledged that Courtney inspires them daily to be strong, kind, driven and independent.

Courtney and Doug Bailey are very proud of their daughters, who have won several Grammy awards since they started. The happy celebrity parents continue to be in the lives of the duo stars as they continue to rise in the entertainment industry in their adult life.

READ ALSO: The untold story of Sho Madjozi's parents you ought to know

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Sho Madjozi’s parents. The John Cena rapper is biracial, and she lived in various countries due to the nature of her father’s job.

Sho Madjozi’s father is Marc Wegerif, a Swedish who used to work for a Tanzanian-based NGO. Her mother is Rosemary Phaweni, a South African pastor from the Tsonga community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News