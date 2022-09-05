The untold story of Sho Madjozi's parents you ought to know

Sho Madjozi is a world-famous rapper, singer, songwriter, poet and actress from Limpopo, South Africa. She is well known by her fans around the world for her cheerful personality, which she easily expresses through her colourful style. Her song, John Cena, released in 2019, became the talk of the internet. But, who are the people behind her origin and success? Here is all you need to know regarding Sho Madjozi's parents' pictures and lesser-known facts.

Parents play a key role in shaping the destiny of a child. Who the individual becomes eventually has so much to do with the input of the parents, especially if they are the primary guardians of the child. Find out more about the force behind one of today's fastest-rising stars, Sho Madjozi.

Sho Madjozi's mother

The John Cena hitmaker's biological mother is Rosemary Phaweni. She is a South African woman from the Tsonga community. In the days of her youth, she fell in love with a white boy, and their love bore Sho. She used to run a non-governmental organization that helped individuals with their land-claim applications alongside Sho Madjozi's father.

Today, Rosemary and the singer's father are not together as they divorced when Sho was still young. She remarried and has given the artist half-siblings. Currently, she is a pastor and the number one supporter of her international super-star daughter.

Who is the father of Sho Madjozi?

The superstar's father is Marc Wegerif. He is a Swedish man who met and fell in love with her mother back in the days of the apartheid while laying low in the village of the Tsonga community. They then got married and had one child, daughter Sho Madjozi. After parting ways with Rosemary, he remarried and had other children.

In a previous interview, the John Cena hitmaker acknowledged that her father, despite his ethnicity, deeply appreciates and devotes himself to the black culture of the Tsonga people. He worked for a non-governmental organization that helped individuals with their land-claim applications and a global charity organization called Oxfam in Tanzania.

Marc Wegerif is a widely travelled man whose work sent him to different countries in Africa, where he had the pleasure of tagging the singer along with him. There are not many Sho Madjozi's father's pictures on the internet, but she appreciates him.

How old is Sho Madjozi?

The artist was born on 9th May 1992 in Limpopo, South Africa. She is 30 years old in 2022.

What nationality is Sho Madjozi?

Sho Madjozi is South African by birth. She was born on 9th May 1992 in Shirley Village, Limpopo. Due to the nature of her father's job and her studies, she managed to visit and live in different countries in Africa and America. Some of the countries the international superstar has lived in other than South Africa include Tanzania, Senegal and The United States of America (USA).

Is Sho Madjozi Tanzanian?

Sho Madjozi lived most of her high school years in Tanzania, thanks to her father, who took her along while working for Oxfam, a global charity organization in Dar es Salaam. She learnt the Swahili language in Tanzania. She, however, is a South African who hails from Limpopo and associates with the Tsonga people of South Africa. Her living in Tanzania was circumstantial, as it was brought about by her father's work.

What is Sho Madjozi's real name?

The John Cena hitmaker's real name is Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif. She adopted the name Sho Madjozi as her stage name courtesy of her cousins, who thought she resembled Faye Peters, who played Vivian Majozi on SABC1's Generations and began referring to her by that name. She then dropped Vivian from the name, added Sho instead, and also twisted Majozi by adding a 'd' before j to make Sho Madjozi.

Sho Madjozi's parents have been instrumental in her success despite divorcing when she was still young. Keep a watch to find out what delightful entertainment she will serve next from her many exceptional talents.

