“Touring the City”: Woman Scared to Tell Taxi Driver Her Stop Amuses Mzansi

A young woman shared that she was afraid to tell a taxi driver her stop and unintentionally toured the city

In the short and comical clip, the woman sat in her seat and contemplated letting the driver know she had to be dropped off at her intended destination

Social media users in the viral post's comment section cracked jokes and said they could relate to the struggles

A woman toured the city after she couldn't tell the taxi driver her stop. Images: @adeola.mkhari

Source: TikTok

Taking public transport often requires speaking up to ensure you reach your destination, even though many passengers enjoy the peace of a quiet ride.

However, one woman was so nervous about telling the taxi driver her stop that she took an unintended longer drive.

Extended drives to the city

South African-based content creator and jokester Adeola Mkhari took to her TikTok account (@adeola.mkhari) to share a video of herself travelling in a taxi. However, she supposedly didn't get off at her stop.

In the short clip, Adeola looked as if she was contemplating letting the driver know she had to get out of the vehicle.

The comical woman wrote in her video:

"POV: Me touring the city because I was too scared to tell the driver to stop."

Watch the video below:

Internet cracks jokes about woman's taxi travels

Several social media users added their thoughts in the comment section when they saw Adeola's video. Some found they could relate, while others cracked jokes about the taxi experience.

@kgothatso776 told the young woman:

"Just take the emergency exit."

@fumi_len humorously said to the online community:

"I'm not scared. I just don't want to disturb him."

@missg_gomsize wrote in the comment section:

"I once went to Soweto because I didn’t know I had to tell the driver I had to get off in Dragon City."

@mbali__kay asked Adeola:

"How are you filming? I'm even scared to answer my phone."

@mswenkofranko laughed and shared:

"I have to fix my voice every time because my voice comes out squeaky."

@palesa_khutso0, who could relate to Adeola's struggles, commented:

"Me every time a taxi takes a different route that I don't know."

Source: Briefly News