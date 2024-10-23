Cape Town gentlemen became creative and pulled a taxi's body with a cart in a busy street

One could presume that the guys were going to sell the taxi at a scrapyard but they didn't have the means to get it there hence their plan

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Cape Town guys hilariously pulled a taxi body with a cart. Images: @warrengoldswain/ Getty Images, @lwandilemlobi3994/ TikTok

A video of Cape Town guys pulling the body of a taxi with a car has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @lwandilemlobi3994, the gents are seen in the busy streets of Cape Town in Elsies Rivier. They were pulling the body of a taxi with a cart like nobody's business.

They carried it in the middle of the road. Cars had to hilariously avoid them. It was not clear where they were taking it but one could presume that they were going to sell it at a scrap yard.

Cape Town gents creatively pull a taxi's body with a cart

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the creativity

The video gained over 240k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@Scot Nyams said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 I told you south Africa is a movie."

@elbreezy expressed:

"Why is the driver and the passengers outside 🤣😂🤣😂."

@Thandeka Thashy Mats wrote:

"There's no country like South Africa here in Africa."

@Cynthia Dube commented:

"Some of the reasons we experience snow in the middle of spring.. This south Africa is broken 😂😂😂😂."

@Moketni was entertained:

"Staying within the speed limit near the police station."

@Theto Boshielo joked:

"Someones car is being repossessed😂😂."

@Lindiwe laughed:

"SOUTH AFRICA IS THE WORLD ON ITS OWN🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@florance Mbele said:

"SA everything is possible."

@tichere joked:

"When it's a taxi's turn to take a ride."

