Cape Town gentlemen hilariously flexed their out-of-this-world creativity, towing the body of a car

The men used a trolley to keep the Volkswagen Citi Golf's body off the floor and had to brake it manually

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny

Cape Town men towed a car without tyres. Images: @struan1902/ TikTok, @Westend61/ Getty Images

A video showing creativity in Cape Town has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet in stitches.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @struan1902, the motorists are driving on a busy road. However, one event caught their attention. A vehicle was towing a VW Citi Golf's body - literally. The body had no engine, brakes, tyres or whatsoever. The gents creatively used a trolly to keep the body off the floor.

As they approached the traffic lights, one of them had to quickly get off the towed body and manually stop it by standing in front of it. Otherwise, it was going to hit the car in front of it, lol. It was truly a lot.

Cape Town gent flex hilarious creativity

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the video

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@STEVE NOT JOBS commented:

"South Africa got hover cars before gta 6🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@Adrian Gilmour wrote:

"South Africa really gives God headaches true🤣😂🤣😂."

@yandisa003 joked:

"We are a problem 💯😂."

@Lee was entertained:

"Please don’t tell me the guy ran in front of the car to stop it in the end🙆‍♂️😱😂😂."

@UppityAfrican@kzn🇿🇦 commented:

"I'm starting to think God is a South African cos lawd knows our country is Heaven👏😂😂❤️."

@Mr.Vuya said:

"I'm sure even God loves us in this country 😂😂😂😂."

@KaraboM laughed:

"I thought we said we gonna be serious in 2024 😂😂😂."

A funny driver drove away from a tow truck

In another story, Briefly News reported about a vehicle that hilariously drove away from a tow truck.

In the clip uploaded by @onhoodlum, a white car is seen in a shopping parking lot with a tow truck standing in front of it, ready to tow it. However, the vehicle's driver did not have it.

