A group of kids know that money is not given for free but earned through hard work

The little ones took a bucket and cloth and washed their mother's vehicle for the price of R20

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the bundle of joys adorable

A group of kids spoiled their mom with a car wash. Images: @mbalimahlelabezui

A video of kids working for their money has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet entertained.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @mbalimahlelabezui, four kids are seen outside with a bucket of water and cloth. They were washing their mother's white Volkswagen.

The little ones were having fun with the task. Their mom went to them and acted surprised. She asked them how much they wanted to wash her ride. The young ones said they wanted R30, R20 and R10. One could tell that they were just kids who were enjoying washing the car without expecting anything back.

"The way these kids love money, they want r20 now for washing my car…. ❤️😊"

Kids adorably wash their mom's car for cash

Netizens love the young hustlers

The video gained over 120k views, with many online users finding the video adorable. See the comments below:

@Gray's@transport said:

"Aibo ....that car wash is too much expensive 😁."

@kaybee..0 liked:

"Mmmmm I like this (tax)…."

@tlhalefoletlhopie adored:

"They are sooo cute🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@DjNescafe laughed:

"The best car wash 😅😅."

@Tebogo Thale was entertained:

"R20.00 is reasonable 😂 i see no problem. Mele ba charge more kahle kahle 🤣."

@mfano_omcane shared:

"They don’t know they’re being underpaid😭."

@cinnamonBuns adored:

"Girlie in a dress, tha sweet sweet personality! Heloooooooooo."

@kooky_paris said:

"My mind is screaming dent and scratches 😭😭😭."

Young kiddo adorably helps mom with dishes

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who helped his mom in the kitchen.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @simphwe.radebe, a mother is seen washing dishes in the kitchen. The toddler decided to be also busy and help his mother with the kitchen duties. The kid was very demure, very mindful and very cutesy in his acts. He took one plastic plate and placed it in a cupboard.

