An adorable toddler was captured in a video busy in the kitchen, helping his mother with dishes

The young one took one plate and put it in a cupboard like a grown and responsible kid

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the boy's act adorably cute

A video of a young kiddo helping his mother in the kitchen has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @simphwe.radebe, a mother is seen washing dishes in the kitchen. The toddler decided to be also busy and help his mother with the kitchen duties.

The kid was very demure, very mindful and very cutesy in his acts. He took one plastic plate and placed it in a cupboard. It is not clear if he was putting the dish in the right place but the effort was cute enough. The TikTok users said they were teaching him to be a responsible person at a young age.

"Teaching them young."

Toddler helps mom in the kitchen

TikTok users love the toddler's actions

The video gained over 28k likes, with many online users impressed with the young kid's acts.

@sibongileH20 said:

"Make him mad, he will take all the dishes out of the cupboard and he will hide himself in the cupboard 🤣🤣🤣."

@Minenhle M8beats expressed:

"Why am I only seeing this now."

@Mgatša Malome wrote:

"He knows the spots because he’s forever in those cardboards 🤣😂😂he’s so cute ❤️."

@user9981865524246 commented:

"Brilliant baby boy the fact that he knows where to put everything. 🙏🥰"

@Brian shared:

"Must be promoted to cooking asap 😅🤣."

@Khanyisa Dupsie said:

"Most useful unemployed bestie I've ever seen you choose one of the best ones and they are rare to find 😫🥰❤️sbwl ufana nawe 😅."

