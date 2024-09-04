A young boy gave his parents a hard time after they tagged him along to shopping

The little one didn't want to take off the new jeans he was asked to fit, he loved them

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the boy's antics funny

A kid gave his parents funny drama during a shopping trip. Images: @bongienyiko04/ TikTok, @Lilly Roadstones/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of a young boy refusing to take off new jeans after fitting them has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @bongienyiko04, the young one went shopping with his family. He was told to fit the jeans. However, the struggle became when he had to take off the new pants. The young boy loved the jeans and didn't want to separate from them.

The young boy's parents had to literally pick him up and go with him to the counter where they scanned the jeans. The lad didn't believe his parents when they told him to take it off so they could pay for it - lol.

Kid forces parents to buy him jeans

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laugh at the kid's tantrums

The video gained over 54k likes, with many online users finding the situation funny.

@girl child expressed:

"Why I leave him in crech and go shopping coz I avoid such things.😂😂😂"

@neo commented:

"Then mine slept with the new shoes and school bag."

@muffin could relate:

"Mine wanted to wear school uniform last Christmas 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Ropah was entertained:

"Cocomelon will humble you😂."

@Souphie's Studio said:

"😭😭😹Kids will just show you flames 😭and in public even😹😹😹😭."

@Lady Leighbow shared:

"They're so uncontrollable in public. my lil bro once opened cheese curls at picknpay we were forced to buy them😂😂😂."

Dad comes up with smart way to avoid toddler drama at shop

In another story, Briefly News reported about a dad who went shopping with his toddler.

A video by @cardoafrika shows a father shopping with his child. The little kid desired many things and put them in the shopping cart, and her father removed them without her noticing. People love to see parenting conundrums, and this one was amazing as the dad avoided drama in the shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News