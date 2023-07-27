An adorable bundle of joy did not want to part with her new clothes at the store

When she was compelled to remove the items so they could be scanned, the little girl threw a fit and eventually gave up

Netizens loved her energy and pointed out that they should have scanned the clothes while they were on her

A little princess was so excited that she got clothes she wanted to wear at the shop.

When her mom didn't want to, she had a meltdown and threw a tantrum because she wanted her new threads.

Baby throws a fit in the shop after mom refuses to let her wear her new clothes

@Nomps4 shared the baby's adorable and hilarious reaction to her mom's refusal to wear her new outfit. In the video, she is forced to take her new shirt off. The young angel cries and fights to keep the new threads on. Realizing that she failed, she walks away defeated.

It is quite possible that the little girl fell in love with the clothes the first time she saw them. Children attach a specific emotion to an item of clothing, as clothing tends to affect how they feel and think about themselves.

Watch the video here:

Netizens laugh out loud at the little girl's cute reaction

Netizens found the video and the little girl's tantrum in the shop adorable, melting their hearts.

Nonhlanhlamamtshal8 pointed out:

"I've seen babies being put on the counter for the clothes to be scanned because they're already wearing them."

Albertinah Alby said:

"This one reminds me of when my daughter pulled my wig while we were in the taxi just because I refused to let her wear her new clothes."

Jodiemzimela added:

"I no longer make my daughter try on shoes. She will never take them off."

Pinky suggested:

"Let them scan the clothes on the owner."

Sibongile Nthaka remarked:

"There's no time to waste."

