This father was going through the most in the shops when his toddler daughter just refused the trolley

TikTok user @austriameetssouthafrica shared a video showing the struggle of getting a toddler into a trolley

Fellow parents took to the comment section, sharing their battles and laughing at others’ stories

Being the parent of a toddler is an Olympic sport! This father had fellow parents laughing as they watched him struggle to put his toddler daughter into a shopping trolley.

This father shared a video showing the struggle of getting a toddler into a trolley. Image: TikTok / @austriameetssouthafrica

Toddlers will have you questioning your sanity on a daily basis, but they are also the biggest blessings. A rollercoaster that never seems to end.

Father shares toddler struggles in hilarious TikTik video

TikTok user @austriameetssouthafrica shared a video of himself trying to get his toddler daughter into a trolley, but she was having none of it. The classic stiff leg, a move every parent knows!

Kids are so precious but you, they can be a handful. Take a look at the well-known battle going down:

Fellow parents laugh at the relatable toddler battle video

Mzansi parents took to the comment section, laughing as they know the struggle too well. The strength of a toddler will humble you.

Read some of the comments:

Karabo laughed:

“Why are toddlers so strong?”

Mrs Bullock shared:

“This is an everyday struggle for us ”

mumbo s expressed:

“kids are soooooooo extra for ZERO reason ♀️”

___kmm knows the battle:

“My toddler is the reason why I don’t wear wigs out. Because it’s always showtime with him”

Jasmine J was finished:

“That look! I’m screaming ”

