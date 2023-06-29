This Mzansi woman got a botched hairdo and shared the process on social media for everyone to see

TikTok user @happinesshlohlori shared a video showing the slick hairstyle that she asked for vs what she got

People were shocked at the result and prayed the woman did not pay money for this nonsense

It is tricky business bringing a hairstyle to someone whom you have never seen do that style before. This woman learnt the hard way when she ended up with bed hair instead of a slick do.

Some of the best videos on social media are the ones showing what someone asked for or ordered vs what they got. This one is a real whopper!

Pretoria babe gets botched hairdo, shares comparison TikTok video

The good sis was tripping and couldn't believe it herself. Take a look at this disaster:

Mzansi peeps pray the woman did not pay for this

People flocked to the comment section to make sure she did not pay. They also asked why she even let it get to this point – apparently, she was told to "trust the process".

Read some of the comments:

Liza❤️ was emotional for her:

“Chomie, did you cry at least??!! Yoh Nka loma di waves.”

Ndivho_m was finished:

“Am I the only one who finds the spraying at the end funny”

Uthandile Palesa couldn't believe her eyes:

“ Girl, and you just sat throughout?”

Carmen Marnival laughed:

“I won't blame you if you developed trust issues after this hairstyle ”

