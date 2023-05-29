A lady vlogged her experience doing her hair in Alexandra township with a male hair stylist who did the most

The lady's video was a viral hit as people were in awe of the way her hairstyle came out looking flawless

This TikTok made serious waves as it helped another woman finally find her father who wshe thought she'd never see again

A lady want TikTok viral for getting an amazing hairstyle. The stunner got an epic hairstyle change which ended up changing someone's life

A woman did her hair in Alexandra township and ended up helping her hairdresser find his daughter. Image: @sister.ntswembu

Source: TikTok

The hair vlog in one South Africa's biggest townships had a happy ending. People loved this male hairdresser's work which got over 88 000 likes.

Male hairstylist in Alexandra goes TikTok viral and finds estranged child

One TikTokker @sister.ntswembu made a video not knowing she was about to help someone find their dad. The lady went to a male hairdresser in Alexandra township to do a ponytail aka a pondo hair style. Watch the vide below to see the process:

Male hairdresser's life flipped upside down tnaks to viral TikTok

Videos of people getting their hair done are always interesting for others. This one one especially touching after a woman @momo commented that the man in the video was her father. She wrote:

"Ishouldn’t be sharing this but thanks to you I got my dads number again, thought I lost daddy for good."

Sister.ntswembu · Creator replied:

"He literally texted me now. I’m glad I was of great help."

Peeps were moved by the story and many wished the vlogger well after her good deed. Many also hoped that the hair dresser, uMalume Issac would get more customers. To book him, Contact (081) 882-473 and his location is Alexandra, 4 Selborne.

Mahlatse commented:

"To think that you were only plugging people with hair, and you reunited father and daughter, God bless you"

Keirah commented:

"This man deserves his flowers "

It’s just Lee commented:

"Beautiful ❤️"

_Omnist_ commented:

"Listen after doing such a hairstyle. you must be on your way to the streets cause no way you just going home looking this good!"

Cindy_makhathini_tango commented:

"No because I want to come support this guy,he is sooo good."

Onthatile Tshisev881 commented:

"Yoh he’s about to fully booked!!!!!!!!"

