Brave survivor's tale: Shot 14 times, Thabang Moila wrestled a hitman to save his life amid tragic ambush

The hitman Sibusiso Mtshali was sentenced following the sole survivor's testimony, which led to his conviction.

The tragic incident not only left Moila without one of his legs but also took away his best friends, who were "pillars in their families and society"

The lives of three friends was altered when they were ambushed by hitman who took the lives of Kagiso Rampou and Convency Thwala. Images; Facebook

In a harrowing tale of survival against all odds, Thabang Moila recounts the tragic events of a fateful Sunday afternoon in 2019.

What started as a gathering with his friends at the home of young businessman Convency Thwala in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, ended as an unthinkable ambush that took away the lives of friends without explanation.

Three gunmen descended upon the group, raining bullets without warning, claiming the lives of Thwala and another friend, Kagiso Rampou.

Justice is finally served

Five years later, one of the shooters, Sibusiso Mtshali, was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of premeditated murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, and six years for possession of a firearm for the May 19, 2019, shooting.

According to TimesLIVE, Moila's testimony proved pivotal in bringing one of the shooters, Sibusiso Mtshali, to justice.

His vivid account of the ordeal, the only surviving witness able to identify the assailant, provided crucial evidence leading to Mtshali's sentencing.

This after a palm print Mtshali left when he wrestled in the doorway with Moila led to his arrest three years after the double-murder.

He was traced when he appeared for another murder case at Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court in March 2022.

As justice was served with Mtshali's sentencing, the presiding judge, Joseph “Papi” Mosopa, highlighted the prevalence of contract killings plaguing the country.

He emphasized the profound impact of such heinous acts on the families left behind, contrasting the stark realities faced by both the perpetrator and the victims' loved ones.

Mosopa described the double murder as a “hit,” saying the country was inundated with contract killings.

“We see it in the news, stories of people being shot. Sometimes fathers go to bed without certainty that they will wake up tomorrow.”

Mtshali maintained his innocence despite the incriminating evidence against him, which Mosopa said showed his lack of remorse.

He said Mtshali's actions on the day had caused great harm to the victims' families.

“When you leave here today, your children will know where their father is — in jail. They will be able to visit you. The victims' families will have only graves to visit."

Moila recalls the tragic day

Recalling the horrifying moments, Moila describes hearing the initial gunshots, initially dismissing them as playful antics before realizing he had been hit.

“We were sitting on the lawn inside the yard talking about politics. I remember it was near the [2019] elections.

“Kagiso was into politics. As we were talking, I heard gunshots. I thought someone was playing with a gun, but I went to the house as a safety precaution. As I walked, I realized I had been shot in the foot and started to panic."

In a desperate bid for survival, he sought refuge inside the house, only to be relentlessly pursued by the gunmen.

“When I went inside, I got shot through the window a few times. They were shooting from the gate like they were trying to finish the magazines; they did not stop. I crawled to Convency's room, which was the last room in the house, to look for his gun, but I did not find it."

“The shooting stopped for a few seconds, but I then heard two shots fired closer to the house. That is when they killed Convency, who was lying on the doorstep. I heard two other shots inside the house, and that is when they shot Kagiso again. I then heard footsteps coming towards the room I was in.”

Shot multiple times, he found himself engaged in a life-or-death struggle with Mtshali, ultimately managing to disarm him after a fierce physical confrontation.

Despite sustaining grievous injuries, including the loss of a leg, Moila's sheer determination to survive propelled him forward.

His recollection of the events offers a chilling glimpse into the terror and chaos that unfolded that day, forever altering the lives of those involved.

Condolences poured from friends and family

@Nonto Ka Baba said:

"How can something so evil be of God? Anyway, all the memories we shared will be forever cherished. May your humble soul Rest In Peace. ."

@Glender Mmagolekgowa Nunu

"I'm deeply shocked at the suddenness of our brother Convency Thwala...May his soul rest in peace ."

@Bongani Malatsi

"Sitting in my car, can’t get out... we buried 555 Convency Thwala today... we are planning for Kagiso Rampou... the pain."

KwaZulu-Natal a key source of hitmen in South Africa

Previously, Briefly News reported that police minister Bheki Cele addressed the alarming increase in contract killings in South Africa.

Cele noted that KZN has become synonymous with hired killers, attracting individuals looking for capable assassins.

The minister highlighted a disturbing trend where hitmen facing criminal charges often have financial backing from higher-ups in criminal syndicates, suggesting a deeper-rooted issue in the system.

