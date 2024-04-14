Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the alarming increase in contract killings in South Africa

Cele highlighted KwaZulu-Natal as a central location for hired hitmen, noting its growing reputation in this regard

The discussions with Izinduna in Soweto shed light on the prevalence of contract killings and the region's role in facilitating such activities

Police Minister Bheki Cele has labeled KwaZulu-Natal as the hotspot for hitmen. Images: @SAPS/Twitter and Getty Images.

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently spoke out about the concerning trend of contract killings in South Africa.

Surge in contract killings

According to eNCA, Cele mainly focused on KwaZulu-Natal's role as a hub for hitmen.

During his visit to Soweto, where he met with Izinduna from hostels across Johannesburg, Cele emphasised that KwaZulu-Natal has become synonymous with hired killers, attracting individuals looking for capable assassins.

The minister highlighted a disturbing trend where hitmen facing criminal charges often have financial backing from higher-ups in criminal syndicates, suggesting a deeper-rooted issue in the system.

KZN hitmen hub

Contract killings are escalating in South Africa, especially in the volatile province of KwaZulu-Natal, where trained assassins have been making their presence felt in the taxi industry, across the political spectrum, over tenders and jobs in municipalities, and in other areas such as business, to settle disputes through murder.

Netizens raise concerns

Internet users sounded the alarm over the merciless killings that have been happening over the years. Many have called on the government to track these killers down.

Here are some reactions:

@Mohapi Mokoena said:

"The killing has been instilled in their minds and lives. There's nothing they know except killing."

@Malwande Cebisa praised:

"He is being honest, and the NIU unit is doing a great job in KZN as we speak and is encouraging that some of these hit men are behind bars serving long sentences."

@Mcebo Hlongwa commented:

"Hitmen must be paid by "rich" people. It might be hard to stop people (in need of money) from being hired. It's a job for them."

Mab Xhosa questioned:

"So what is he doing about that?"

@Sanzas Tops expressed:

"He does nothing about it; instead, he glorifies them."

@Nomthandazo Mmutle shared:

"Hitman and his employer are both killers...Greed is driving both of them."

Life sentence handed to 3 hitmen

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a High Court in KwaZulu-Natal handed three hitmen who brutally killed a policeman a life sentence.

The wife of the cop hired the men to murder him four years ago so she could inherit all their assets.

South Africans reacted to the news on social media, and many said the dead cop's wife was ruthless.

