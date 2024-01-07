Shebeshxt took to Instagram to share his concerns about people who were hired to end his life

The rapper from Limpopo asked his thousands of followers to pray for him in the disturbing post

Responses from social media users vary, and many are speculating about the motive behind the alleged threat

Shebeshxt posted a distressing message about his life on Instagram. Image: @shebeshxt_shxta

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt sends shockwaves across social media after posting a disturbing message on his Instagram Stories.

Shebeshxt claims there's hit on his life

The rapper mentioned that hired people were trying to kill him and earnestly called on his followers to pray for his safety.

"They hired people to kill me. Pray for me."

Twitter users reflect on Shebeshxt's past

Twitterati swiftly reacted to the distressing post circulated by the popular blog page @MDNnewss.

People are weaving a narrative that connects Shebeshxt's past as a gangster to the potential threats he faces in his newfound celebrity status.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi offers Shebeshxt advice

Some online voices recommend the rapper invest in personal security now that he's enjoying financial success.

See some of the comments below:

@kgomojames asked:

"He is a coward kganthe. Shita wena e kae?"

@_WiseySA commented:

"As we pray for him naye phela he must repent."

@Froxone2 wrote:

"So that sangoma wasn't lying.He must really be careful."

@Sandiso__N posted:

"The past will always hunt you. The way he was bragging on Popcast I doubt those people he did wrong won't want revenge. On that interview, he was supposed to ask forgiveness not to brag!"

@BBK29_ suggested:

"Since he has money, he can hire bodyguards mos."

@VuyisileMavesta added:

"They said he must not go to Vaal."

@TrevorSmithSnr stated:

"This guy is overbooked so jealousy will get him just like AKA. Five years from now will be too long for him."

