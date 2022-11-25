A convicted Czech mafia boss says the conditions at Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison have affected him mentally

Radovan Krejcir applied to have his charges related to a 2016 prison escape struck off the roll on Friday, 24 November

He was convicted of attempted murder, kidnapping and dealing drugs in 2015 and is serving a 35-year sentence

JOHANNESBURG - A convicted Czech mafia boss says the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison conditions have affected his mental health.

A former Czech mafia boss, Radovan Krejcir, has complained about the prison conditions in South Africa. Image: Liza van Deventer

Radovan Krejcir was testifying at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Friday, 25 November. He was applying to have his charges for a 2016 prison escape struck off the roll.

The matter has not yet gone to trial. However, the Czech national does not believe he will receive a fair trial while being held at the Pretoria prison, according to EWN.

Krejcir told the court that he does not have the privileged of consulting with his legal advisers. He also claimed that phones used to communicate with his legal team were bugged.

He was convicted of attempted murder, kidnapping and dealing drugs in 2015 and is serving a 35-year-long prison sentence.

Last year during court proceedings, Krejcir feared that he would die behind bars. IOL reported that his lawyer, Nastasja Otrebski said his medical treatments are denied or ignored.

Citizens unfazed by complaints:

Bongumusa Msomi said:

“Ok sir we will organise a decent hotel along the sea and you will be having all you need sir. Your complain is accepted.”

Mark van der Merwe posted:

“Ag shame poor thing.”

Kenna Mokoni wrote:

“Lol prison is not a hotel brother.”

Suren Sewsunker commented:

“Stop complaining, you do the crime now do the time.”

Siyathemba Tee Ngwenya added:

“Mxm stop complaining and serve your time.”

