Thabiso Mokhethi has sparked controversy with his appearance on the StreetTalk With Nomstar podcast

A snippet of Mokhethi sharing his views on ancestors during the interview is circulating on Twitter

Many tweeps are criticising him on his perspective about amadlozi with some claiming he is no longer the man they grew to lo love

Thabiso Mokheti spoke about amadlozi in a podcast interview. Image: @thabisomokhethi

Source: Instagram

Thabiso Mokhethi has raised eyebrows with his recent podcast interview on StreetTalk With Nomstar.

Thabiso Mokhethi gives insight into ancestors

The actor shared unconventional views on ancestors, portraying them as familiar and monitoring spirits.

"Those are not our ancestors queen. Those are familiar spirits, who have familiarised themselves with our lives

They know who you are, they know what you want and they know what you need because the devil has monitors. They are also called monitoring spirits, and those are the same spirits that when you move away from God like me, they are able to manifest in sickness, accidents and differing things."

Modus operandi of ancestors

Thabiso elaborated on how ancestors' agents target people who are in distress in the Part 1 interview.

"And because you are in so much pain, and you want to heal it now, then they send agents, physical people to say hey my man you need to go there. The moment you go there means you are out of the presence of God, because darkness and light do not dwell in one place."

A clip posted on X/Twitter by @MDNnewss from the in-depth conversation has prompted diverse reactions from Mzansi people.

Twitter users stunned by Thabiso's remarks

While some commended Mokhethi for his thought-provoking arguments, others linked his perspective on life's disappointments and recent financial struggles.

@TawanaM14 said:

"Depression finished dai boy. Nou onale loadshedding nyana."

@prow_II commented:

"We’re not ready for this chat."

@NneteKeNnete tweeted:

"He made sense on some points but misled the audience on other points. Some people are misled by Gobelas stating they need to Thwasa but some people are genuinely gifted to be a sangoma."

@Menzi_MrP wrote:

"No wonder no one wants to give him a chance anymore, udakiwe."

@OPChairlady added:

"This one is very confused."

@blueEyeBallz asked:

"Lol haibo this man so if they are not our ancestors then who are our ancestors."

@Ken_cee3 stated:

"Everyone is bound to experience bad luck in their lifetime whether you believe in Christianity or ancestors."

@NewYearNewMe_30 suggested:

"This guy had a run on bad luck nje, he must man up about and stop this nonsense of discrediting amadlozi."

Thabiso Mokhethi opens up about drug abuse

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans have been wondering where Thabiso Mokhethi disappeared and what he has been up to. The former Generations actor opened up about his battles and how he managed to overcome them in a heartwarming video.

Thabiso Mokhethi is undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite actors. The star rose to prominence when he played the iconic role of Samuel Khumalo in Generations.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News