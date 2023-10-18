Zodwa Wabantu was not about to let a troll bully her into thinking she was no longer famous because of her ancestral journey

The exotic dancer said she had an ultimatum to choose between her controversial career and her ancestors

In her classy response, Zodwa also said she has outgrown the stage of being Zodwa the nightclub dancer

Zodwa Wabantu might not be creating the buzz she used to during her heydays, but the dancer gave an explanation for that.

Zodwa on her ancestral calling

Taking to her Instagram page, Zodwa Wabantu shared a picture where she was dressed in traditional attire and smeared some red substance all over her body. She said her ancestors chose her, and they communicate with her full-time.

Instagram user trolls Zodwa, says she is no longer popular

Commenting on Zodwa's post, an IG user said Zodwa's choice to become a sangoma made her unpopular to a certain group of people.

His response reads:

"I think being a sangoma made you less popular. I suppose it is not lucrative enough for you anymore as opposed to your dancing. Think about it. You are now more focused on being a sangoma if not, you would not have entered it. For me, you no longer appeal to me ever since."

The user faced backlash from many people, including Zodwa, but her response was rather more classy.

Zodwa says she would chose her ancestors over fame

The exotic dancer was not about to let a troll bully because of her ancestral journey. She revealed that she had an ultimatum to choose between her controversial career and her ancestors.

Zodwa also said she has outgrown the stage of being Zodwa the nightclub dancer

"I understand you truly. I had to choose between Zodwa Wabantu and them and I chose them that’s why I’m not popular, but I’m Powerful. This is about forseeing certain things and working with people.

"Every stage of life there are different Universities I passed Zodwa Wabantu now I’m This. I love them more than Zodwa Wabantu, but I hear you.

Zodwa then shared that she had to grow in order to reach the milestone she reached.

"I appreciate she has to Grow now I didn’t know that I was special to my ancestors."

SA applauds Lesotho for banning Zodwa Wabantu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zodwa Wabantu was allegedly banned from entering Lesotho. A letter from the government circulated on social media and it said that Zodwa's exotic dancing in skimpy clothing is the reason for her being unwelcome.

The government argued that the country is big on public decency. South Africans supported this decision, with some saying SA should follow suit.

