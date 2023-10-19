Zakes Bantwini spoke with admiration when he mentioned what he loves about his partner Nandi Madida.

The Grammy-winning musician was a guest on Podcast and Chill when MacG asked him to mention what he likes about her

His answer left most of Nandi's followers shocked, and many admitted to being more in love with the star because of his response

Zakes Bantwini was a guest on 'Podcast and Chill' with MacG, where he emphasized Nandi's love for Africanism.

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini tugged at heartstrings when MacG asked him the million-dollar question, 'What does he like or love the most about his woman Nandi Madida.'

Zakes says there is nothing not to love about Nandi

The Osama hitmaker spoke with admiration and, most importantly, respect when he mentioned what he admires the most about his wife, media personality Nandi Madida.

The Grammy-winning artist was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG when the host asked him to name the one thing that he loves about her.

He started off by saying, “Is there anything not to love about my wife?" to which MacG sighed in agreeance.

He went on to say:

"That woman is everything. I wish people knew how many fights and how much money that woman has lost in trying to push for that natural hair and to fight for Africans.”

Nandi Madida is not swayed by money - says Zakes

Zakes pushed it further when he mentioned how Nandi was being scouted by an international brand to be their ambassador. He said the deal almost went through, but Nandi's Tweet about the injustices in the United States put everything to a halt.

When Nandi was asked to remove the tweet, she stood her ground and reiterated that she believed in what she wrote and would not remove the post.

Zakes admitted that he wanted her to remove it as the money she was offered was enticing, but respected her decision not to remove the tweet.

The muso also mentioned how Nandi is not easily moved by money and will take up a gig that is closer to her heart over the money.

“To see that woman not being swayed by money. She can go somewhere and motivate for free and leave a gig that is supposed to pay her because it does not represent what she feels it represents."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi left swooning by Zakes' response

Nandi's followers were shocked, and many admitted to being more in love with her because of Bantwini's response.

shudufhadzomusida expressed:

"Wow! What a woman. The way he speaks about you."

mtgandawa said:

"When a woman is loved she's a force to be reckoned with."

zinhle_perfect shared:

"Love how it’s not about her sacrifices for him."

hlehle21 said:

"Nandi perfectly represents the quote that says “stand for something or fall for anything” I love such human beings. They can’t be bought, you have to know your story around them."

fixmoeti added:

"I have ALL the time for you and Zakes!!!! Soul-aligned humans with so much love to give. Love you both very much!!!!"

Nandi sends strong message to older generation of celebs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida spoke about the importance of allowing other younger creatives to shine in the entertainment space.

The new presenter for Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 highlighted the importance of established artists not to hog the spotlight.

