Nandi Madida is coming back to the music spotlight with new music with much-loved DJ, DJ Kent

The Black Is King star spoke about the importance of allowing others to shine in the entertainment space

She is also the new presenter for Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1, and she said it aligns with her brand

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Nandi Madida's star continues to shine bright.

Nandi Madida has a lot more in store for fans, as she shared that she is working on new music. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida has new music on the way with DJ Kent

The TV presenter and model told TshisaLIVE that she has a song coming up with DJ Kent.

The star said making music right now at this point in her life feels 'organic.'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nandi's impressive work with Apple Music, says the new gig aligns perfectly with her brand

The star announced that she had bagged a new presenting gig with Apple Music for Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1.

She shared the exciting news on 29 May:

She told the news publication that it is important to shine the spotlight on other new talented people and for the established artists not to hog the spotlight.

She said her work with Apple allows her to do just that.

The model also said she actively uses her platform for the betterment of the new acts that are coming after her.

Netizens congratulate Nandi on her new gig

Commenting on one of her recent posts, fans gave Nandi Madida her flowers and said she is a breath of fresh air to listen to.

@mrsetamayple said:

"The best to ever do it!"

@ntombimoyo

"Love to see it."

@marto_babz said:

"I listened to you with Audrey Brown on Focus on Africa. Africa to the world."

@stefania.okereke said:

"What a ray of sunshine. It was lovely working with you!"

@ntombimoyo said:

"Love to see you win!"

The Madidias are a family of stars, their son Shaka named champion in a national kart racing competition

Briefly News previously reported that Nandi Madida gushed over her five-year-old son Shaka who excelled in his favourite sport.

Nandi was in awe over Shaka finding his own interests and winning at the national kart racing competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News