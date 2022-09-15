Singer Nandi Madida took to social media to show off her talented son Shaka and how well he is doing when it comes to finding his own interests

Shaka is the son of South African entertainers Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida, but his hobbies are not taking a musical direction

Nandi Madida was proud of her son, who caused quite the buzz when he performed well in his favourite sport

Nandi Madida could not help but gush over her son, who had a great time in a national kart racing competition. Nandi Madida opened up about what it means to her that her son can pursue his interests.

Nandi Madida could not help but show off her little son Shaka having a blast at a national-level kart racing competition. Image: Instagram/@nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi could not be more proud that her son Shaka is interested in sports. Nandi Madida explained why she would do anything to make her children's dreams come true, no matter what they enjoy.

Nandi Madida shows off son's favourite hobby

DailySun reported that Nandi was excited to show off how well her son Shaka is doing at his current favourite activity. Nandi admitted that she does not enjoy showing off her children on social media but that her five-year-old son made her especially proud. She wrote in the post:

"Seeing my son Shaka at 5 years old doing one of the many sports he loves and competing in his first karting Nationals for Motorsports and having him say he’s having fun is all you can ask for!"

Nandi seeing her son having so much fun made her want to make sure that our children will never give up on doing what they want, even though the world is full of "dark people." She said:

"Wherever his journey in life takes him I will ensure that at home we keep instilling confidence, peace and absolute joy. Proud of my little rockstar."

Peeps were charmed by Shaka in the video of him giving an interview where he agrees that he's a superstar. Netizens showered Shaka with compliments and congratulations.

@zandilemakhoba_ commented:

"Beautiful, may that Power never leave him."

@kwanele_kunene commented:

"I think you're a superstar. Yes"

@pearlnxele_ commented:

"Nandi..You’re an amazing mom.

@athimyataza commented:

"So cute man."

@cherry_whisk commented:

"Who’s this F1 champ?"

@anna_iloveme commented:

"Super cute."

@1000blackwomen commented:

"Handling the media like Lewis Hamilton."

@faithbhebhe commented:

"Aw. 'Yes am a Super star'."

