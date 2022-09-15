A little girl who probably did not want to be rude to her father stylishly refused to bring him a remote

She was told to help hand the remote to her dad, but she kept pretending not to see it even when it was just in front of her

Netizens have some hilarious reactions to the video which is currently trending on Instagram where it was shared

A little girl's clever way of refusing to help her dad do some work has caught the attention of netizens.

In a video trending online, the girl stylishly claimed not to have seen a remote lying in front of her when she was asked to bring it.

Social media users say they are familiar with such behaviour from kids. Photo credit: @brcworldwide.

She kept moving around the room, saying she could not find the remote even though it was just lying on the table in front of her.

When her dad eventually picked it up, she screamed and said she was the one who found it.

Social media users find the video highly amusing as they say the girl was just playing a game with her father.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@_s_soul said:

"My son did this to me few days ago I beat him heen!"

@heyephraim commented:

"He's in soo much pain."

@danchikfamily said:

“Yeah ya found it good job….” I thought my kid was the only one doing this so funny."

@rosediva96 said:

"I don’t know why this human beings behave like this."

@tolulope_adedoyin said:

"I go beat the remote wey she no see comot her body."

@godstillo commented:

"This one go sabi wayo well well."

@julie_soft_ said:

"Oh God I don’t even know how to react to this video."

