A mother who tries wigs on her baby left many social media users fuming in the comment section of a recent clip

Twitter user @iAmShav shared the clip showing the mom trying a Frozen wig on her small baby daughter

People were totally fuming and let the mother know in the comments that she needs to stop

Funny videos are what social media is currently about. One mom tried her hand at a hilarious wig review, using her baby girl as the model… but it did not go down too well.

Twitter user @iAmShav shared a clip of a mom trying a wig on her baby and people went wild. Image: Twitter / @iAmShav

Source: Twitter

Many people feel it is important to teach young children to love their natural skin, hair, eyes and all that comes with being exactly who they are. So, when this momma introduced her tiny daughter to wigs, peeps felt it was out of line.

Twitter user @iAmShav shared a clip of a mother who does wig reviews on her baby daughter. This one was an Anna wig from the widely loved movie Frozen, however, baby girl was not loving it.

The clip got 2.5 million views on this post alone!

“Y’all, this lady buys her daughter wigs and tries them on ”

Social media peeps call out the mom for trying wigs on a baby

Seeing a mom use her baby as a pawn in a ‘funny clip’ had people fuming. Not only was the child clearly not loving it, but people also wanted to know if the mother had thought about where that wig had been before she put it on her small daughter’s head!

People were fuming and felt this mother needs to reassess her situation and rather teach her baby to love herself for what God gave her. It got heated.

Take a look at some of the displeased comments:

@BadGahMario said:

“She have no idea where that synthetic wig went through. And you got it on the baby’s face ”

@MsCherrybomb said:

“ that baby sick of her she smiling because she trying to be nice but when she turns 18 ”

@iamursupreme said:

“All she is doing is to training that baby not to like her own hair. There is nothing cute about that.”

@antii__sociial said:

@ventiwhorechata said:

Source: Briefly News