A video of an old lady pulling off some impressive dance moves in her kitchen has been circulating online

The entertaining clip shows her demonstrating some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe

South African netizens could not help but stan her routine and youthful energy, with some saying she moves better than some youngsters

One Mzansi momma has won over fans with trendy moves in a video that is fast gaining a lot of traction on the social media streets.

One energetic momma has ama2000 running for their money after showing off some dance fire moves. Image: @Wandile_Ntulie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The entertaining footage shows the grown woman carefully placing the recording camera phone before she moves back into the frame and waits for the amapiano beat to drop.

She proceeds to dance quite impressively as she demonstrates some of the latest dance moves with ease. Moving from side to side and all around, it is clear that this momma has been taking notes from ama2000.

Her routine proves she is truly young at heart and it has left many Saffas impressed and stunned with Twitter user @Wandile_Ntulie warning youngsters to reprimand their parents from liking things, Lol.

@Yeyethu_Baballo said:

“Haybo smakade this is my Aunt.”

@snefortu wrote:

“Tell her I love her so much, she is such a vibe.”

@CarterEucan responded:

“She’s killing it. Anyway, I think it’s good for these old folks to loosen up a bit. They’ve seen a lot in life.”

@call_me_kronos commented:

“They doing the challenge better than some of us.”

@NiniMthimkulu wrote:

“TikTok has done wonders in lowering their BP, they are having fun, let us leave them alone.”

