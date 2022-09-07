Photos of an unnamed woman living her best life in nature have been doing the rounds on social media

The pics show her casually walking a cheetah on a leash, posed with lions, and chilling on the edge of a waterfall

While it is unclear who exactly this woman is, many netizens were amazed by her daring nature in the face of danger

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young woman has sparked quite the buzz on the social media streets after her photos were shared online across various platforms.

Mzansi peeps have praised a woman on her daring character after seeing pics of her posing with cheetahs and lions. Image: by Blessings Ramoba Blog/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Photos of the unnamed woman shared by Blessings Ramoba Blog on Facebook, show her living her best wildlife adventure life as she is seen walking a cheetah as well as with a lion in another snap.

A different image shows her on the edge of a waterfall which appears to be at the spectacular and scenic Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

“I don’t know her but she is very brave,” the was captioned.

Many South Africans were taken aback by her adventurous and daring spirit in the face of some potentially dangerous situations.

Check out some of the sarcastic and funny comments below:

Nombuso Ndoh reacted:

“She's not brave this one, she’s testing our God stru.”

Thob'san Otty Mpanza commented:

“If only I could have her liver for job interviews .”

Mpho Dioke said:

“She's not afraid of death.”

Sebolelo Matlhokaboeo Lephoto wrote:

“She chased death and death ran for its life with fear.I don't even know what I am saying but she challenged death and she won.”

Gcinakazi Wotyhopho Mathiso replied:

“She is a sister to Daniel from the bible.”

Finch responded:

“I know her, she's dangerous.”

ANC slams animal rights activists for criticising King Misuzulu for killing a lion

In another story, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress has defended King Misuzulu kaZwelithini for killing a lion ahead of his kraal entering ceremony, known as Ukungena Esibayeni.

Dr Smaragda Louw, director of Ban Animal Trading, questioned the royal hunt and the ANC has hit back at her comments.

Louw and fellow activists told SundayTimes that the royal hunt practice and other traditional practices should be reviewed or changed to preserve the environment.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News