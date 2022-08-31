A stunning qualified entrepreneur has taken to LinkedIn to share lovely snaps from her graduation wearing a lovely traditional Xhosa dress

Xoliswa Nyakwe looked amazing in the pics and noted that she is so ready to shake things up in the world of entrepreneurship

Social media users were impressed with the young go-getter and left her sweet messages of congratulations in her comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A breathtaking beaut is setting fire to social media with lovely pics from her graduation from the University of Johannesburg, where she wore a lovely dress that honoured her Xhosa culture.

Xoliswa Nyakwe looked amazing in her traditional dress at her graduation. Image: Xoliswa Nyakwe/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The hun, who studied Entrepreneurial and Small Business Operations, excitedly said she is ready to shake things up in the culture of entrepreneurship.

Xoliswa Nyakwe’s post read:

“It was during the course of obtaining this qualification that I learnt to be unapologetic, resilient and hard-headed when it comes to my dreams. I write this with so much confidence that if Elon Musk can do it, so can every other determined black child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“My vision is not only about empowering myself, but also empowering those around me and encouraging young people to go in hard and be unapologetic and strong. [I want them to] go after everything that their heart desires because you only live once and shouldn’t live an unhappy life with the fear of what others are going to say.”

Social media peeps complimented the lovely young lady and commended her for the extraordinary achievement:

Bongiwe Musi said:

“Congratulations, babes, I’ll be watching this space. You looked beautiful.”

Montsho Pheaha added:

“Well done. I saw your graduation day. Congrats.”

Sibusiso Maqina reacted:

“Great stuff! Go further, girl. As a country, we lack entrepreneurs to boost our struggling economy and help create jobs.”

Johannesburg babe celebrates two graduations in the space of 3 months, looks fab in traditional Xhosa outfit

In another story, Briefly News also wrote about a beautiful young lady who is super excited about graduating twice from the University of Johannesburg within the space of three months.

Buyisiwe Masuku now holds an entire honours degree in strategic communications and already has her eyes set on her third degree. Heartfelt congratulatory messages poured in for the go-getter babe, with online peeps wowed by her amazing achievement.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News