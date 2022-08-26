A hard-working young woman from Durban is thrilled about obtaining her third qualification in internal auditing

Lerato Bhengu, who graduated from Durban University of Technology (DUT), shared the amazing news on social media

Heartfelt messages poured in for the lovely lady, who received tons of love from LinkedIn peeps who rushed to wish her well for the accomplishment

A lovely young woman who resides in Durban is on cloud nine after landing a third qualification within her field of study.

Lerato Bhengu is super amped about being a three-time graduate. Image: Lerato Bhengu/LinkedIn.

Lerato Bhengu studied internal auditing and bagged her postgraduate diploma recently from Durban University of Technology (DUT). What a wow!

In the snaps posted on social media, the stunner looked super proud and amped about the milestone, and why wouldn’t she be? It’s a massive achievement that is worth getting super excited about.

Many students take years to bag a single qualification. Taking on the field of academia is hella challenging. Graduating three times is an absolutely phenomenal feat.

The caption of the brainy babe’s post read:

“Three-time internal audit graduate. Aspiring CIA.”

The sweetest comments flooded Lerato’s post, with online peeps rushing to wish the gorgeous woman well for her fantastic accolade.

Let’s take a peek at some of the coolest reactions from peeps:

Howard D wished Lerato all the best for her future endeavours:

“Congratulations, Lerato. Well done, and all the best in your future studies.”

Pearson Sibanda is impressed:

“Congratulations on your wonderful achievement, Lerato. Well done.”

Jostus Joseph reacted:

“Congratulations, and job well done.”

Wonder Soni is totally lost for words:

“Yippy!”

Ntokozo Mthethwa added:

“Congratulations, Lerato Bhengu.”

