A very successful winemaker is super chuffed about an amazing milestone, with the hard-working woman’s products listed at Tops at Spar

Siwela Masoga shared her amazing news on Twitter and included a snap of her merchandise being placed on a Spar shelf

Online peeps were very impressed with the entrepreneur’s achievement and rushed to wish her well in the post’s comment section

One proud entrepreneur has taken to social media to share the amazing news about her career success.

Siwela Masoga is proud of her business success. Image: siwelamasoga/Instagram.

Siwela Masoga, who is the owner of a company called Siwela Wines, took to Twitter to share that her products have been listed at Tops at Spar.

The lady shared a pic of her merchandise being placed on a Spar shelf, with the hard worker clearly very proud of the success and progression of her company.

The caption of Siwela’s post read:

“Look who just got listed!”

Proud messages of congratulations poured in for the successful entrepreneur, with many Mzansi online peeps complimenting her success.

Here are some cool reactions from online peeps:

@NativfarmZA wrote:

“Not everyone wants their success to be celebrated. It can be hard to accept praise for your accomplishment, but it needs to be recognised. Congratulations on your achievement!”

@Ernest_Dube1 is wowed:

“Mama should be proud. Congratulations on your journey. Hope there will be more to come.”

@PakamisaZ reacted:

“Congratulations. I will be supporting. Count on me.”

@Itumele95966322 inquired:

“Congratulations are in order. Which one is sweet red wine and red dry wine?”

@unzist added:

“Well done again, sisi. I will surely try your wine!”

@ngubelangap is here for the lady’s success:

“Congratulations, and well done.”

@Lindistix is inspired:

“Congratulations, this is inspiring.”

