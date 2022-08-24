A lovely lady from Durban has taken to social media to express how thrilled she is about her admission as an attorney to the high court

Buhle 'Bhe' Mhlongo took to social media to proudly celebrate the big win, sharing a picture from her special moment

Cyber citizens were quick to wish the hard-working babe well for the future, and congratulated her heartily for the huge win

A beautiful and determined young lady from Durban is over the moon about being admitted as a high court attorney, sharing her joy about the accomplishment on social media.

Buhle 'Bhe' Mhlongo is stoked about her high court admission. Image: Buhle 'Bhe' Mhlongo.

Source: Facebook

The hard-working woman was so stoked about the big win that she posted a lovely snap and clip from her special day on Facebook.

Buhle 'Bhe' Mhlongo looked positively overjoyed and proud of her massive achievement, smiling from ear to ear on the pic.

The caption of the lovely lady’s post read:

“An admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.”

The beaut’s comment section was flooded with well-wishes from netizens who eagerly congratulated her for the hard work and perseverance that led her to success.

Some social media users noted that her accolade warmed their hearts:

Sunitha Singh said:

“Congratulations. This warms my heart. Truly proud of you, Buhle 'Bhe' Mhlongo. All the best.”

Mbongeni John added:

“Well done, and congratulations, sisi.”

Mbali Ntobela is in awe:

“That's awesome! Huge congratulations!”

Jaco Vd Merwe is incredibly proud:

“I love this for you. Well done, Buhle. Never a doubt in my mind.”

Pamela Stewart wrote:

“Well deserved!”

Philie MaDludla is wowed:

“That's awesome! Congratulations!”

