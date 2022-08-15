South African peeps are wowed by a hard-working businesswoman originally from Limpopo and her amazing achievements

Taking to Twitter, Siwela Masoga, who is a qualified biotechnologist, opened up about the success of her wine company, Siwela Wines

Online peeps were inspired by the go-getter and her amazing milestones and wished her well for the future

A Mzansi woman is setting social media ablaze after opening up to online peeps about the success of her wine company called Siwela Wines.

Siwela Masoga slays with her winemaking company. Image: Siwela Masoga/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Taking to Twitter, qualified biotechnologist, Siwela Masoga noted that she hoped her business would continue thriving, despite the challenges she faced functioning in such a competitive market:

“From 100 to 200 000 bottles. My aim is to double this each year. It is a tremendous challenge running a small wine business in an unstable economy while participating with bigger brands on the market, but don't let that stop you. Biotechnologist turned winemaker.”

Tweeps were incredibly amazed by the hard-working woman in entrepreneurship and noted that they hoped she would go from strength to strength with her business.

Here are some of the top reactions from peeps:

@addisale encouraged the stunner to keep pushing:

“Keep pushing, sister. If it were easy, everyone would be doing it.”

@mphele_morwakom is impressed with Siwela’s work:

“I still remember when you delivered two bottles of wine at Denneboom. Very good and perfect wines.”

@PadiJosephPapas hopes she’ll go from strength to strength:

“Wishing you nothing but growth and wealth and Kopa osaba hemisa. You go, Girl.”

@PeruMorkels reacted:

“I’m here for this. There’s a guy I know who owns a restaurant. His house wines are your brand.”

