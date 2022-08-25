A pretty lady from Mpumalanga is thrilled about purchasing a new car, sharing the exciting news on social media

In a LinkedIn post, Pretty Mathebula posted a pic of herself beside her new whip and thanked God for the huge blessing

Her comment section was filled with congratulatory messages, with peeps eagerly wishing her well for the milestone

A stunner from Mpumalanga is on cloud nine after bagging herself a new whip, with the young lady eagerly sharing her amazing news on the socials.

Pretty Mathebula is grateful for her fantastic blessing. Image: Pretty Mathebula/LinkedIn.

Taking to LinkedIn, Pretty Mathebula posted pictures of herself next to her new car and looked incredibly chuffed about the accomplishment.

The good sis also expressed gratitude to her creator for the big win and shared a Bible verse about God Almighty being the best of planners. How absolutely inspiring!

The caption of Pretty’s post read:

“He said, ‘I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, and when the time is right, I will make it happen.’”

Bagging a car is no small feat, especially for a young person. It makes sense that the hard-working lady would want to share her jubilation and fantastic moment with the world.

Sweet messages poured in for the beaut, with Pretty’s comment section flooded with congratulations and well-wishes.

Let’s look at some of the most engaging comments:

Lizzy victoria Mhlongo said:

“Congratulations, colleague.”

Patricia Siphuma added:

“Congrats, my dear.”

Madingaka Patricia Mokoena is very impressed:

“You go, girl.”

Thulani Msani reacted:

“Well done.”

Thabile Tshabalala wrote:

“Congratulations, Pree.”

