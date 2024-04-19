Shebeshxt had fans amused when he showed off his impressive sneaker collection

The controversial Limpopo rapper flaunted his shoe closet filled with Nike sneakers and boasted about his collection

Mzansi was in stitches over Shebe's hilarious video, while others weren't as amused

Shebeshxt gave fans a look at his impressive sneaker collection. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt recently showed off his sneaker collection. A lover of all things Nike, the Thwerka hitmaker's closet is a sneakerhead's dream after showing a large supply of Nike runners.

Shebeshxt flaunts sneaker collection

Controversial rapper, Shebeshxt is back on social media trends. This time, thankfully, it's not another assault scandal.

Moving from the drama he constantly finds himself in, the rapper decided to give fans a closer look into how he's living since fame found him.

Known to wear mostly Nike apparel, the Limpopo rapper may rock the stage without a shirt, but he never compromises on his favourite label. We saw this when he showed off his sneaker collection with over 30 pairs of shoes.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Shebe giving fans a tour of his sneaker closet, from Nike to rare sightings of Adidas, Carvella, and the classic black and white Converse All Stars.

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's sneaker collection

Netizens were amused by Shebe's video and impressive shoe collection:

ChrisEcxel102 said:

"At least he's looking after himself."

MalumeRichie was in stitches:

"The shoes have their own closet."

sheilamanyorio was impressed:

"He's not playing!"

PrestigeNews77 was stunned:

"It is quite a collection."

Meanwhile, some spicy netizens threw shade at Shebe's shoes:

Zweli_Thixo said:

"We know he took them from fans after events."

fundum0 asked:

"When did he start collecting because this guy has only been rich for five months?"

BonganiXV threw shade at Shebe:

"Not impressive. Those sneakers are from Studio 88."

kabelo_kgeresi argued:

"Worth R80k how when Nike sneakers mostly around R1K to R3K?"

Shebeshxt opens up about hitting fans

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared the Limpopo rapper's reason for always being caught hitting his supporters.

Shebe emphasised that he doesn't hate his fans but loves them, and his attacks are always taken out of context when he is simply trying to help them.

