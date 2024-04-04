Limpopo singer Shebeshxt has addressed concerns over his frequent fights with fans and people in general

The Twerka singer has always trended for the wrong reasons, with his name getting dragged for doing and saying violent things

The last fight he got into involved a man on the street named Tshepo, who approached Shebeshxt, but he charged at him

Shebeshxt always finds himself in sticky situations with his fans at his gigs. The singer has now addressed this during an interview on the L-Tido podcast.

Shebeshxt speaks about the many fights he constantly finds himself in.

Source: Instagram

Singer Shebeshxt speaks on fights

Shebeshxt has spoken up about the frequent violent clashes he usually finds himself entangled in with fans. The fights are always caught on camera, and it is usually Shebeshxt doing the slapping.

The Twerka hitmaker told rapper L-Tido that he does not hate the people he usually smacks but loves them.

“It's not like I am fighting with them. I only hit them once just to prove that I am not trying to fight. It is usually to tell them to relax and not start anything with me.”

Shebeshxt says the people he usually hits go to these venues to work, but he goes there to work. So when people provoke him, he takes it like they intend him to go jobless.

Shebeshxt says its nothing but love

The 29-year-old emphasized that he never hits the people he hits out of spite or hatred, but he does it out of love.

“I don't hate them, I love them. They are always drunk so I want to wake them up...When we are drunk, we tend to behave differently.”

The last fight was with a man named Tshepo, who approached Shebeshxt while he was in his car. Instead, Shebeshxt charged at him.

Shebeshxt said he would use that instead of violence if he had water.

Shebeshxt under fire for using violence for fun

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt saw his name on the trends after a viral video where he was heard saying that he "kills for fun."

This sparked a wide debate online, with people criticising Shebeshxt for always being caught up in altercations.

