Controversial singer Shebeshxt celebrates his 29th birthday today on 28 March, and fans have celebrated him

Many people online could not believe that he was born in 1995, making him 29 years old this year

The Limpopo singer has made a name for himself for his catchy tunes but also for his troublesome behaviour

Twerka hitmaker Shebeshxt celebrates a special day today. The singer celebrates his birthday on 28 March.

Limpopo singer Shebeshxt has turned 29 years old. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt turns a year older

Controversial singing sensation Shebeshxt was celebrated by his fans on his 29th birthday. Shebeshxt shot to fame with his song Twerka which went viral on TikTok and soon became a chart-topping hit.

X blogger @MDNnewss shared:

"Birthday S/O to Shebeshxt. He's 29 years old today."

Mzansi debates Shebeshxt's age

Some people on X could not believe that he is 29 years old, meaning he was born in 1995.

Expressing disbelief when his age was revealed, some fans said they assumed that the singer was at least in his 40s.

@NtateWilliams said:

"Happy birthday to him."

@GermanTank_BW wished:

"Happy birthday Shebe."

@Hyperloll4 argued:

"Bro looks 40 years old."

@mycyclelifeza mentioned:

"Please explain how, because I though the man was at least 40."

@_meneh_ asked:

"This man was born in 1995? No way."

Shebeshxt to release song with DJ Maphorisa

There is a new song coming from singer Shebeshxt and DJ Maphorisa. The duo first teamed up for a re-make of Twerka and it flopped.

According to X blogger @MDNnewss, Shebeshxt went on Instagram Live, to preview his new song with Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa.

Watch it below:

Shebeshxt under fire for using vulgar language on tape

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt trended once again for the wrong reasons after a viral video. The singer was heard in the video saying he "kills for fun" when he spoke to another man.

This sparked a wide debate online, with people criticising Shebeshxt for always being caught up in altercations. Some critics even mentioned that he is failing to handle his fame as this is not the first time.

