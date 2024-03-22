Limpopo singer Shebeshxt has previewed a new song with Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa

The controversial singer was on Instagram Live when he vibed to the upcoming release with his fans

Many people reckon that this song is better than their first collaboration with Xduppy titled Twerka

Shebeshxt has shared a snippet from his upcoming collaboration with DJ Maphorisa. Image: @official.shebeshxt, @djmaphorisa

Limpopo singer Shebeshxt has hinted at a new song coming soon. In the video the star shared online, he can be heard saying he worked with DJ Maphorisa.

Shebeshxt in studio with DJ Maphorisa

According to X blogger @MDNnewss, Shebeshxt shared a video previewing a new song. On Instagram Live, he mentioned his new song to Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa.

When the singer met DJ Maphorisa, a video of their interaction circulated, and people noted how humble he was.

Watch the video of Shebeshxt vibing to his new song below:

Mzansi says new collab is better than Twerka

The controversial artist might have impressed Mzansi with this one. Many people reckon that this song is better than their first collaboration with Xduppy, which was titled Twerka.

However, a handful of netizens just do not feel the song.

This is how many reacted:

@TheGBrown1:

"At least this one it’s better than the last track."

@ishmaelsizwe:

"Shebeshxt ft Maphorisa."

@LedwabaThabangt:

"I just do not understand people who hate on this guy. The same you enjoy the music you listen to, Lekompo sound is very huge in the Norht. Even bigger than Amapiano...you wouldn't understand....just let people be."

@EMKEM_Mike:

"I hope they credited the real owners of this song."

@XUFFLER:

"Man can’t get a hit."

@mageba_mage:

"Guys, what kind of music is this?"

Shebeshxt involved in another altercation

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt trended again for the wrong reasons after a viral video of him saying he "kills for fun".

He was speaking to another fan at a filling station when he made that shocking statement. This sparked a wide debate among social media users, with people criticising Shebeshxt for always being caught up in altercations.

