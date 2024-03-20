The new kid on the block, Shebeshxt, trended once again for the wrong reasons after this viral video

The Twerka singer was heard in the video saying he "kills for fun" when he spoke to another man

This sparked a wide debate online, with people criticising Shebeshxt for always being caught up in altercations

Singer Shebeshxt is getting more and more unpopular, one trending video at a time.

Shebeshxt was heard in the video saying the words "kill for fun." Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt drops jaws with viral video

Twerka hitmaker Shebeshxt went viral once again for the wrong reasons after this video. In the video shared by @MDNnewss, the singer was heard saying he "kills for fun" when he spoke to another man at a filling station.

Mzansi says Shebeshxt is failing to handle his fame

The video sparked a wide debate online, and some people criticised Shebeshxt for always being caught up in altercations.

Some people did defend him, though, saying he usually gets provoked by people who only record when he gets heated.

@Sandiso__N:

"I thought Shebeshxt was the problem here, but now I see you guys like to provoke him because y'all know he reacts fast. Immediately when he reacts, y'all start taking videos so that he can trend...and it's our black brothers and sisters who do this."

@Steez0147:

"When is he touring KZN? I wanna see something."

@Okuhle_CFM:

"He wouldn't do that in deep Soweto!"

@sabelostorm:

"He should come and do that Egoli, he will find out."

@bongwe_ncube:

"It's like he is failing to handle his fame."

@FutureBite:

"He will only talk like this to Pedi folks, he will never say this to Xhosa people."

@MalekTrendz:

"Nah, he is just soft talk too much."

@GermanTank_BW:

"He's skating on thin ice."

Shebeshxt has Mzansi questioning source of income

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt made headlines recently on social media after a video of him counting his stacks of money.

In the video shared on Twitter (X), he is counting loads of money and netizens questioned where this huge amount of money came from and if he might be selling something.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News