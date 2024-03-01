The Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt has made headlines recently on social media

A video of the star counting his stacks of money was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens questioned where this huge amount of money came from and if he might be selling something

Musician Shebeshxt counts his stacks in a viral video. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

The controversial musician Shebeshxt is always making headlines on social media. Recently the star was seen checking how much he got in a viral video.

Shebeshxt's video counting his stacks trends on X

The Ambulance hitmaker, who is known for constantly fighting with his fans, trended on social media once again, and this time it wasn't of him being involved in a fight but him counting up his stacks.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star counting his money with a counterfeit detector on Twitter (X) and captioned it:

"Shebeshxt counting his stacks.."

Watch the video below:

Netizens question where Shebeshxt's money comes from

Shortly after netizens watched the video, many questioned where he got the money from and if he was selling something:

@thabelomaanda wrote:

"Hai premature fame is deadly."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER said:

"@sarstax does this one pay tax, phela we don't wanna hear stories that he owes you guys millions while he's out there chowing money recklessly."

@SithembisoFada6 questioned:

"What does he sell?"

@SthembisoD39724 wrote:

"SARS will come hard on this one."

@doublecrem shared:

"Hebanna!!!!!! kgane ke bokae o kare ke 3Tao so or this machine calculate using SQUARE ROOT and BODMAS, WHY OKARE THE CALCULATION IS NOT MAKE SURE. Aowa!!!!"

@MphozaM7 tweeted:

"Is there someone who is close to him and advise him you don't take video of such things. SARS is watching tomorrow he will be asking for donations from us, when they are fetching everything he have."

@jtshipana mentioned:

"Why not take it to the bank? They will count it and keep it safe for him. The boys will be at his house one of these days and I hope it ends well."

@BrunoMan21 commented:

"He's starting to lose it now, next thing SARS will be coming for him."

Shebeshxt nearly hits fan with Hennessy bottle again

In another article, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt seems to have learned his lesson after almost getting in trouble for hitting a fan with a bottle.

The Ambulance rapper was captured at an event where he nearly hit a fan with a Hennessy bottle but quickly stopped himself - temper temper!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News