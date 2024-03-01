Kwaito recording artist Msawawa found himself trending on social media recently

A viral video of the youngest kwaito artist in SA living it up circulated on social media

Many netizens reacted to his video as it raised many eyebrows and questions among them

Young Kwaito artist Msawawa is living it up. Image: @msawawa_dlamini

Kwaito star Msawawa has made headlines on social media again after Mzansi was worried about his alleged skin bleaching in May 2023.

Msawawa trends as he is living it up

Social media is buzzing as Mswawatrends on X, formerly Twitter. Previously the star was spotted performing in Botswana in 2022. Recently a video of the star living it up went viral after an X user @_mashesha shared it on their timeline asking if the person on the clip is really Msawawa.

He captioned the video:

"This is Msawawa right?!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Msawawa's clip

Shortly after the clip went viral, many netizens reacted to his video as it raised many eyebrows and questions among them. See some of the reactions below:

@MpumalangaPost said:

"Wuye, but the question still remains."

@AbutiLaroca wrote:

"Bruh someone said he should stop with amasnakes."

@kabouter_dawie responded:

"Wait is it just me or the car isn’t even idling,is it even his,cos njani sana."

@bhekezinhle commented:

"He needs a dental care plan."

@ZukileNdzulule1 commented:

"The cellphone gives away everything."

@Marconificent responded:

"He looks like a phara."

@Kgabiso95 replied:

"That phone doesn’t even connect to the Bluetooth of a G wagon."

@mightyCool wrote:

"G63 and mobile cell, it’s not make sure."

