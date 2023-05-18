A Facebook post suggesting that Kwaito artist Msawawa may have undergone skin whitening sparked a mix of concern and controversy among fans

Fans expressed their opinions, with some showing genuine worry for Msawawa's well-being while others resorted to mocking him

Amidst the diverse reactions, some fans expressed love and appreciation for Msawawa's music and highlighted the importance of Kwaito musicians supporting each other

Mzansi expressed concern over Kwaito star, Msawawa's alleged skin whitening after a Facebook post shared an image of the singer. Images: @msawawa_world

Source: Instagram

A recent Facebook post regarding popular Kwaito artist Msawawa, whose real name is Siboniso Dlamini, has sparked a mixture of concern and controversy among fans.

A Facebook expressing worry over Msawawa's lightened skin has surfaced online

The post, which suggests that the artist may have undergone skin whitening, has led to an outpouring of emotions from supporters, with some expressing worry for his well-being while others resort to mocking.

The Facebook page, titled South African Classic Music, wrote:

"Mapaputsi is looking at Msawawa Dlamini just to make sure if he is not a statue or maybe if he is not a robot Msawawa is now a yellow bone and as kwaito music fans we will always love you Msawawa ❤️❤️❤️❤️You gave us good music with so many memories ❤️ #southafricanclassiccmusic #kwaito #kwaitolegend #kwaitomusic #msawawa #Mapaputsi"

South Africans mocked and judged the Kwaito star, while others expressed concern for his well-being

The comment section of the post quickly became a platform for fans to share their opinions, leading to a wide range of responses. While many fans expressed genuine concern for Msawawa's well-being and mental health, others took a more judgemental and mocking approach.

Kymmie Kay said:

"He used Thinners & a wire brush, just like uKanyi"

Skhae Khanyie Duet wrote:

"Some people are like mango fruits they get ripe as they grow "

Mapopo Siyabonga Makhanya wrote:

"Msawawa Dlamini sported @705 New Germany, Pinetown last weekend healthy fresh & clean."

Nozipho Thwala said:

"I'm still confused are these really the two people mentioned in the caption Mapaputsi and Msawawa?"

Cathy Matshepo Masooane-Gebuza wrote:

"What a transformation."

Mavoro VR Mokoto

"Nice to see kwaito musicians still checking on each other."

Sindaphi Maluleke commented:

"Is there any news on this? You need to get a job."

Obed Kgonyane said:

"I blame the music industry while u still young ska dlalela da, focus on some other things."

