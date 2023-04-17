Zola 7, the veteran Kwaito star and former reality show host, recently released his new song Skinny Jean after a long hiatus from music

Skinny Jean marks Zola 7's first featured song since Ngomhla Wosindiso in 2017

The song has received mixed reviews from fans and music lovers on social media, with some criticising it for lacking musical depth

It's been quite some time since we've heard the gravel voice of veteran Kwaito star Bonginkosi Dlamini aka Zola 7 on a song. However, all that changed recently when the former reality show host dropped his new track titled Skinny Jean to what can be described as "mixed reviews".

Zola 7 releases first track since 2017

Zola released the song on April 6, and Skinny Jean has made its way onto social platforms to interesting responses. It is the first song the Kwaito pioneer has been featured in since Ngomhla Wosindiso in 2017.

Taking to Twitter, user @MbazimaThomason shared the song along with the music video, saying:

"Zola 7 is back with a smash hit single Skinny Jean."

Mzansi music lovers react to Kwaito star's new song

Music lovers and fans quickly took to the comment section to react to Zola's new tune.

@Camberrysaid;

"Honestly, repeating 4-6 words with a beat and calling it music just sounds wild to me."

@WeFCBusiness commented saying:

"Is this a joke?"

@Bavu_Q said:

"Mkhuzeni fast."

@mfanahlatz commented:

"Zola hayi bro!! We love you as a country but the song is not make sure in the deepest part of kasi or Taverns they won’t even dance for such song."

@Centiaeres tweeted:

"Zola its over bra yaka. Try to ocus on your health and other projects. This one is not for you anymore njayam' rest grootman."

@neothako said"

"I don’t blame him. I blame the people around him, from his mouth all the way to the video shoot I mean someone should have said something like ruri now."

@DR_CEO_ tweeted:

"As in SKINNY JEANS hai sorry I ain’t buying that."

Zizi Kodwa announces Zola 7 joined SA's Department of Sport, Arts & Culture as Creative Sector Ambassador

Briefly News reported that Zola was announced as the new Creative Sector Ambassador for the Department of Sport and Arts & Culture.

Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa recently announced the appointment of Kwaito legend Zola 7 as the Creative Sector Ambassador for the department. Kodwa took to Twitter with a lengthy caption saying he couldn't wait to work with Zola.

