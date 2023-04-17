Zola 7 recently bagged a job with the South African government after his financial woes in the past few years

The Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa, announced he hired the Umdlwembe hitmaker as the Creative Sector Ambassador

Mzansi was overjoyed that Zola 7 finally got a stable job and praised Zizi Kodwa for considering him for the position

Zizi Kodwa shared that Zola 7 has joined the Department of Sort, Arts & Culture as the Creative Secto Ambassador. Image: @Zola7_/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images

Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa recently announced the appointment of Kwaito legend Zola 7 as the Creative Sector Ambassador for the department.

Kodwa took to Twitter with a lengthy caption saying he couldn't wait to work with Zola.

"Bonginkosi Dlamini is South Africa’s icon, and one of our most talented stars. I met him yesterday in Polokwane - he welcomed an invite to work with us as one of the Creative Sector Ambassadors. I look forward to a great working relationship with Zola 7."

Mzansi proud of Zola 7 after becoming Creative Sector Ambassador

As life had not been kind to Zola 7 in recent years, many Mzansi people were relieved that he was making significant strides to resurrect his career.

@MarumoMashigo said:

" I love it, minister. You are on the right direction. I like the initiative Mhlekazi."

@Mahlomola4Yah shared:

"You did great Minister. Your work has been noticed and highly appreciated."

@kaManyike posted:

"Thank you for helping our icon. He also helped many people when he was at the peak of his career. We should celebrate our icons while they are still with us."

@KuneneTicky replied:

"Thank you @zizikodwa for giving the legend a chance. I believe he will be much help. All the best!"

@MpeteKgotso commented:

"This is a wise decision to invite this icon to work with you. There is more he can contribute towards this society "

@ntsigo_mdalana wrote:

"This is the content I signed up for."

@payne_klein added:

"Good move, Minister "

What happened to Zola 7?

Zola 7's life has been going downhill since people started seeing him less on television.

According to ZAlebs, he was even accused of drunk driving after an accident, only for people to be informed later that he had an epileptic seizure while driving.

Not only did Zola 7 struggle with poor health, but he also reportedly had money problems. The news outlet also reported that Zola's financial problems were so severe that Mzansi launched a fundraising campaign for the Lwandle hitmaker.

However, Zola 7 made everyone proud last year when he revealed that he bagged a cellphone deal with Mobicel South Africa. The announcement made everyone happy and excited about his future ventures.

Tbo Touch gives Zola 7 his flowers after major comeback to entertainment industry

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch penned a lengthy message to give Zola 7 his flowers while he can still smell them.

The radio and television personality shared a post saying the legendary rapper's bounce back into the entertainment industry after hitting rock bottom proves that God gives more than one chance in life.

Concerns for the Kwaito star's well-being increased a while back when he asked for financial assistance from fans.

Source: Briefly News