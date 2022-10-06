Zola 7 is being given a second chance at life and the Kwaito legend is grateful for the opportunity as he'll get to rebuild his brand

The former Yizo Yizo actor announced on social media that he has officially teamed up with cellphone company, Mobicel South Africa

The TV presenter said this is a dream come true for him after going through financial problems due to his ill health

Zola 7 has bagged a new deal. The Kwaito legend shared that he's grateful for the second chance at life.

Zola 7 has bagged a new deal with a cellphone company. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

The former Yizo Yizo actor is reportedly the new face of Mobicel South Africa. The star has been going through a lot and is grateful for getting another opportunity to sort his life problems out.

Zola 7 made headlines recently while battling a chronic illness. He was also going through financial problems at the same time. Taking to Instagram, the Umdlwembe hitmaker said:

"Hola Mzanzi.. guess what?! I’ve officially teamed up with @Mobicelsa and will be bringing you some game changing news soon."

Daily Sun reports that Mzolisto shared that his partnership with Mobicel is a dream come true as he gets to rebuild his brand. He'll be going around Mzansi teaching people about positive use of technology, according to the publication.

The Kwaito veteran's fans took to his comment section to congratulate him for grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

mandoulande said:

"Welcome guluva, God is great."

ndingunemzo wrote:

"Welcome back and congratulations boet, we all know how good your heart is. You defeated the Satan."

dinoh_dlamini commented:

"Wow wow, all the best Dlamini."

sandiso10111sinaze said:

"@jamazola7 it's good to be back in business Mkhuluwa."

mjastana72 wrote:

"You were born for this Guluva."

Source: Briefly News