Legendary Kwaito star Zola 7 is returning to the spotlight, and South Africans are loving it

The rapper who had peeps concerned over his wellbeing recently gave an astounding performance at the Night with Legends Kwaito concert

Mzansi couldn't keep calm when Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe hitmaker Kwesta posted a snap alongside the veteran entertainer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zola 7 is back into the showbiz industry, and it's safe to say he is back with a bang. The legendary star has been hanging out with fellow stars, and Mzansi loves to see it.

A picture of Kwesta and Zola chilling has caused a buzz on social media. Image: @kwestadakar and @jamazola7.

Source: Instagram

The star made headlines a few months back when he took to social media to appeal for financial assistance from fans. He has been on the road to recovery since then The media personality reminded Mzansi why he is regarded as one of the greatest Kwaito stars with his showstopping performance at the A Night with Legends Kwaito concert over the weekend.

Taking to his Instagram page, rapper Kwesta shared a photo alongside the legend. The two stars donned black t-shirts that caught fans' eye. Zola's t-shirt had names of legendary South African stars like M'du, Zola, Tkzee, Thebe, Alaska, Oskido, Aurthur, Mandoza, DJ Cleo and Trompies listed on the front.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users loved that the two stars were hanging out together. Many took to the post's comments section to drop fire emojis.

@thandomalendar said:

"Zinja zempilo."

@nondumiso.khumalo.1800 wrote:

"Obhut abadala"

@macross_stokvelies commented:

"And they gonna be performing at my wedding my favorite and my woman favorite I don't know how but I so hlanganisa imali."

@macross_stokvelies added:

"This picture, oooh lord am gonna have this on my wall my world greatest."

Zola 7's hilarious urinal pics spark social media challenge, fans share extremely funny photos of themselves imitating the star: 'Challenge accepted"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zola 7 is taken aback because Mzansi men appeared to be paying attention to his urinal lesson that he shared on the timeline.

Recently, the Umdlwembe hitmaker took to Twitter to teach men how to use a urinal. The legendary Kwaito star shared an amusing photo of himself in a public bathroom.

The following trending tweet was posted by Zola 7:You've been doing it wrong your entire life #namanje

It appears that South African men were paying attention, as there are now gents posting hilarious photos of themselves using Zola 7's urine-taking technique.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News