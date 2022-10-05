Legendary South African star Zola 7 is shocked that men took his advice on how to use the urinal

This is after the Kwaito star shared hilarious snaps using a public bathroom with other men inside demonstrating the proper way to relieve themselves

Mzansi men immediately turned the lesson into a fun social media challenge by posting their versions imitating Zola 7

Zola 7’shas been turned into a meme after sharing pics using the urinal. Image: @jamazola7

Zola 7 is taken aback because Mzansi men appeared to be paying attention to his urinal lesson that he shared on the timeline.

Recently, the Umdlwembe hitmaker took to Twitter to teach men how to use a urinal. The legendary Kwaito star shared an amusing photo of himself in a public bathroom.

The following trending tweet was posted by Zola 7:

You've been doing it wrong your entire life #namanje

It appears that South African men were paying attention, as there are now gents posting hilarious photos of themselves using Zola 7's urine-taking technique. Zola was shocked saying:

"So you guys have turned this into the #Zola7challenge "

Zola 7 shared the following funny pics on Twitter:

Even though there weren't many comments under Zola 7's shocked post, Briefly News fished for the ones available. Netizens said:

@GerBearMonaz said:

"Danko Tata, challenge accepted."

@sazi_hlatshwayo shared:

"No man it's only dogs that lift one leg when peeing."

@nosphiwevixen posted:

"Kancane kancane niyavela Zola (You guys are showing your true selves)"

@Mr_Solution_RSA commented:

"Ziyakhala nami ngizoyi phusha la e Germany (I'll join the challenge even though I live in Germany)"

