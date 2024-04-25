Carol Bouwer and her husband recently celebrated reaching their 24th wedding anniversary milestone

The media mogul conveyed her gratitude and love for her husband in a heartfelt Instagram post

Celebrities and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple's enduring love

Carol and Edward Bouwer celebrated 24 years of marriage. Image: @bouwercarol

Source: Instagram

South African media mogul Carol Bouwer and her husband Edward Bouwer marked their 24th wedding anniversary.

Carol Bouwer celebrates anniversary

Bouwer took to her Instagram page to celebrate the special occasion and penned a message to her bae that was accompanied by a picture.

She expressed appreciation for the love and companionship she shares with her husband.

"24 years later, I am absolutely humbled by the grace of having sealed it 24 years ago with the one who captured my heart. ❤️ Happy anniversary darling! ❤️ I love you."

See the post below:

Social media reactions

Celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

@sophiendaba_ said:

"Happy Anniversary gorgeous. ❤️ So happy for these 24 years of love that started before my eyes. ❤️ Cheers to 24 years more darling."

@zizotshwete posted:

"Blessed anniversary! ❤️❤️ To a happy, healthy together forever! "

@official_liopelo_maphathe wrote:

"You guys look 24 years old. This love is pure and beautiful to many more fam. ❤️"

@salaminamosese mentioned:

"Many more years of a beautiful, happy union are wished for you. Congratulations and happy anniversary."

@athaniamothiba stated:

"Happy Anniversary my Queen sis. ❤️ Cheers to many more. ❤️"

@sisonkenolly posted:

"Happy anniversary to you guys. I love it when I see love wins."

@zuraidajardine added:

"Beautiful ❤️ congratulations! "

@warrickgautier typed:

"BeautifulwWords Carol. Happy anniversary to you and Edward. You are both so fortune to have found each other. Wishing you eternal love and so much more!"

Bonko Khoza celebrates wedding anniversary

In another article, Briefly News reported that former The Wife star Bonko Khoza took to his timeline to celebrate his wedding anniversary. The actor, who played the lead role of Mqhele, penned a sweet post to his wife, Lesego Khoza.

Bonko took to his verified Instagram account and posted stunning pics of himself and his wife. He shared that they met 10 years ago and tied the knot two years ago.

Source: Briefly News