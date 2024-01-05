A 19-year-old teenager recently shared a proud moment of being a young makoti

She posted a video on TikTok that showcased her wedding event, which was attended by her friends and family

The online community reacted to the newlywed video with congratulatory messages

A 19-year-old shared a proud moment of becoming a young makoti.

Source: TikTok

South Africans congratulated a woman for marrying at age 19.

@ngiwebrown proudly shared a video on her TikTok of her wedding event.

In the video, the wedding theme is green. Family and friends can be seen in attendance.

See how the newlywed looked at her wedding

TikTokkers congratulated the young makoti

As unusual as it is to marry at such a young age, the video got over 39k likes, with many TikTokkers poring love for the young makoti.

@______adelaidem said:

"Why am I turning 25 & still not married yet, hay kudlaliwe ngathi abafana ezweni."

@user4630039478263 commented:

"Congratulations. Can I ask at which age did u start dating because I'm 19 and still running away from boys?"

@MmeaTebogonaDikonketso wrote:

"Tjoo congratulations Mrs but you are still young for this decision now is your time to shine and go to school."

@carlycjmnisi shared:

"Got married at 21 and March 2024 is our 17th anniversary. May your union be blessed and protected ."

@ousnthaki said:

"I became Mrs Sibeko at the age of 21 I'm 27 now...Unmandi umshado and kuya hlaleka congrats Koti."

@Cboe ❤️ commented:

"congratulations sisi ❤ make us proud girl by being a strong and respectful makoti neh ❤."

A 17-year-old lady claimed to be happily married

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young South African woman who shook social media by claiming she was married and happy at 17 years old.

In the TikTok video, @lylia_m2 is seen sporting a huge smile as she shows herself in different settings as a young wife. The makoti is seen cooking over an open fire, rocking her traditional print dresses, and just looking content with her life.

Although some netizens responded with worry to the woman's post, with questions about her being ready for such a big commitment, many others simply congratulated her.

