A Pedi bride shared a TikTok video of her wedding day, showing the joy and cultural richness of the occasion

The bride's infectious happiness spread to viewers, who admired her traditional dance and attire

Netizens are gushing about the beautiful makoti and the way she expressed her infectious joy

A woman shared a video from her wedding celebrations in Limpopo. Image: @itsabout.sego

TikTok has become the go-to platform for showcasing life's highlights and one Pedi bride decided to turn her wedding day into a cultural spectacle.

Woman flaunts her traditional bridal clothes

The TikTok video posted by @itsabout.sego captures the bride, wearing her traditional bridal clothes, dancing with joy.

What makes this video truly special is the inclusion of elderly ladies, gracefully rocking their traditional threads and joining the dance from behind.

Display of Pedi culture instills pride

The cultural display instilled pride and also resonated with viewers, earning the video over 187,000 views.

As the Pedi bride waltzes into marital bliss, TikTok witnesses were not shy with the compliments and virtually celebrating with her.

Mzansi congratulates newlywed

Congratulations are pouring in from TikTok users, celebrating the newlywed's vibrant showcase of tradition and love.

@reybubbly stated:

"The man passing by adoring a beautiful bride."

@Mogoshadi05 commented:

"Ooh mah that Pedi swag is always on point. ❤️Bina ngwana state!"

@matildahmap posted:

"The happiest bride I've ever seen."

@TsontsoP mentioned:

"An elegant bride, the smile, the dance. Seriti!"

@makgwale.123 added:

"You are so beautiful, my sister.❤❤"

@Kg_Gertz asked:

"Can I get the dress designer please?❤️"

@dimples49620 wrote:

"Sepedi se bose kudu happy for you sis. You look beautiful."

@koketsomohlala270 posted:

"I don't know how many times I watched this. Song choice with that dance."

Wedding dress at Pedi wedding has SA amused

In another article, Briefly News reported that people shared their thoughts about this bride's wedding dress. The lady in the video was with the wedding party that was dressed in colourful attire.

The video got over 40,000 likes from people curious to see more of the woman's special day. People commented on how beautiful the opinions account how the wedding looked.

