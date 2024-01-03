A nurse from Cape Town captured her journey of acquiring her very first car, a snazzy Nissan Magnite

The nurse celebrated the milestone with her adorable baby, creating heartwarming moments for viewers on TikTok

Netizens joined the celebration as the video left them with the feeling that dreams are achievable

A woman bought her first car and went with her baby to collect it at the dealership in Cape Town. Image: @tshepangmokau07

Source: TikTok

A woman who bagged a new car went on TikTok to share the huge achievement.

Woman buys Nissan Magnite

The video kicks off with the nurse, confidently signing the papers for her Nissan Magnite at the dealership.

The clip moves to the grand unveiling of her cool SUV while jumping up and down with joy. But the true star of the show is her adorable baby who tagged along to catch a ride in her mother's first car.

Mzansi impressed by nurse with new car

The wholesome footage posted by @tshepangmokau07 resonated with viewers. They loved seeing a woman in mommy mode and smashing one of her goals.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate car owner

With over 5,000 likes and a flood of congratulatory comments, this TikTok story was exactly the content that people signed up for.

Read a few comments below:

@nkhensi99 mentioned:

"Ladies I’m proud of you since ngi busy nge TikTok ngibona nje only women buying cars. Wow, I’m inspired. Congratulations dear."

@Asemahle_Sehseh wrote:

"Congratulations. I got mine same as yours over a month ago. I'm enjoying it."

@Rachelsabatha said:

"So proud of you ❤️I'm tapping in on this grace."

@KeziahNjikelana commented:

"Congratulations! To many more great things to come your way."

@Dephbey1DaphneyNkuna added:

"Congratulations to you sis. Not you buying my dream car."

@thembelihleleehle85 stated:

"Your baby is so cute and you are beautiful and congratulations. God is good. "

@Amandagold posted:

"Congratulations sweets. The baby girl stole my heart though."

@samke420dlaminni jotted:

"Congratulations sisi welcome to the Magnite family."

