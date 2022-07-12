A video shows a group of motorists risk their own lives to save a woman who passed out while driving after suffering convulsions

The first responder to the victim was her co-worker who alerted other motorists that her colleague was in distress

Several other people got out of their cars to stop the woman's car from rolling into oncoming traffic at a large intersection

A video with almost 129 million views shows a group of strangers led by the victim's co-worker helping a woman who passed out while driving.

The victim's car is seen rolling into a large intersection after she loses control of the vehicle. Image: Youtube

The Good Samaritans have been hailed as heroes after the woman suffered convulsions that could have been attributed to medicine she recently started taking, reports NBC News.

The dramatic video captured on CCTV footage released by Florida police shows the woman's co-worker rushing out of her vehicle to attempt to stop the victim's car and warn others.

According to VT, once the vehicle was stopped by a group of people they attempted to break a window and help the unconscious woman.

A helper manages to find a dumbbell that shatters the window and the group can switch the car's engine off and move her to a place of safety before emergency services arrived.

The video received thousands of comments with users mainly thanking the group who risked their lives to help the victim.

Rich Herrell says:

"I've been that victim more than once. Thank u to everyone who helped. Bless your hearts."

Jaxon Richardson says:

"Thanks to all the powerful women that step up without hesitation! Pointing out the lady helped first only because it's 9 out of 10 videos like this that I see that no one helps until a woman steps up first."

Sue Odriscoll says:

"The kindness of strangers should never be underestimated. Pay it forward."

Young South African man shows selflessness to help a truck driver stuck in a huge pothole, Mzansi loves it

Close to home a young man recently helped a truck driver who got into a spot of bother, Briefly News reports.

Perhaps it's because kind gestures like the one explained below are not as common anymore, but social media loved seeing a fellow South African helping another.

The driver, who was travelling on a stretch between Delmas and Endicott, posed with Van Tonder for a photograph after the good samaritan had helped him.

Mpumalanga is known for having bad road surfaces and residents in the province have long complained about the state of roads riddled with potholes. Thankfully for the Bogdans truck driver, Van Tonder was close by to offer assistance and help get the huge Iveco truck out of danger from the pothole.

